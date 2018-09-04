Rayville PD recovers items taken in burglary

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised Investigator Jerry Davis and Tim Colvin made an arrest for a house burglary on Aug. 29.

The burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Aug. 5. The items taken were two blue and black game chairs, a Samsung sound bar, an Epson projector, a Pioneer plasma TV and a Samsung speaker among other items.

Chief Robinson advised his officers arrested Kevin Williams for this burglary. Williams was booked and transported to Richland Parish Detention Center.

All of the items taken were recovered and later released to a family member. Chief Robinson advised that you should always pay attention to your surroundings to avoid this type of act.

Chief Robinson also advised that he would like to take this time to thank his officers on a job well done.