Rayville native serves key defense role

A 1997 Rayville High School graduate and Rayville native is serving with a U.S. Navy electronic attack squadron that flies one of the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced aircraft, the EA-18G Growler.

Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Williams is an aviation structural mechanic with the “Black Ravens” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, one of 14 Navy electronic attack squadrons based in Whidbey Island, Washington.

As an aviation structural mechanic, Williams is responsible for maintaining aircraft in order for the Growlers to fly.

“I like learning new things with this job,” said Williams. “I also enjoy being able to meet so many new people.”

Taking off from and landing on Navy aircraft carriers, as well as supporting expeditionary land-based operations around the world, Growler crewmembers engage in electronic warfare, one of the most important components of modern air combat, according to Navy sources.

The EA-18G Growler is the fourth major variant of the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite, complete with advanced receivers, jamming pods and satellite communications. The electronic warfare mission involves jamming enemy radar and communications systems to render air defenses ineffective.

“This command is different for me because it’s my first expeditionary command,” said Williams. “We don’t go out on a boat but we still get to deploy and that’s a good experience to have.”

As a member of one of the Navy’s squadrons with the newest aircraft platforms, Williams and other VAQ-135 sailors are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.

“We’re in the warfighting business, and we’re here to win,” said Capt. Tabb Stringer, Commodore of Commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “We operate the most advanced and capable electronic attack aircraft in the world and our sailors are the most highly trained, innovative, and critical thinking teammates I have ever worked with.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied at VAQ-135, according to Navy officials. Approximately 65 officers, 400 enlisted men and women, and 110 civilian contractors make up and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly -- this includes everything from maintaining airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weaponry, and flying the aircraft.

Serving in the Navy, Williams is learning about being a more responsible leader, sailor and citizen through handling numerous responsibilities.

“Serving in the Navy means I can say that I served my country,” added Williams. “I come from a small town and to be able to join the Navy is a pretty big deal. It has allowed me to meet so many new people.”