Rayville mayor urges citizens to take census

Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis is urging residents to complete the 2020 census.

“It is my sincere hope that all our citizens are staying safe during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Lewis said. “Since many of you are staying home and have a bit of free time, I respectfully urge you to take time to complete your 2020 census.”

Lewis noted the census takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be completed online, by mail or phone. The questions are simple and noninvasive. Your personal information is confidential and protected by law.

“It is extremely important that you complete this census because it affects the amount of federal funding our community receives,” he said. “The results from the census help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars will flow into communities every year for the next ten years. These dollars are used to fund our hospitals, schools, fire departments, infrastructure and more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, block grants and Head Start. It determines how you are represented in government; and, how congressional and state legislature districts are drawn.”

Lewis said the Town of Rayville needs these funds to continue providing essential services to its citizens.

“The greater the population, the greater the funding,” he said. “The only way we can receive the maximum amount of funding is that every citizen completes the census.”