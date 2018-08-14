Rayville mayor to head municipal association

Harry Lewis, Mayor of Rayville was installed as president of the Louisiana Municipal Association Aug. 2, during the LMA’s 81st annual convention at the Lake Charles Center.

Also installed Thursday night were Sibley mayor Jimmy Williams, as LMA First Vice President, and Grosse Tete mayor Michael Chauffe, as LMA Second Vice President.

Mayor Lewis succeeds Lawrence Henagan, mayor of DeQuincy, as LMA’s highest ranking officer. As LMA president, Mayor Lewis will serve as the state’s leading advocate for villages, towns, and cities during 2018-2019. As LMA president, he will lead the LMA Executive Board and chair the LMA Executive Committee. Mayor Henagan, as LMA immediate past president, will continue to serve on the LMA Executive Board.

“Harry Lewis is a stand-up guy and will make a great LMA President,” said Henagan. “He is a man of few words, but like E.F. Hutton, when he talks, people listen. He is well respected throughout the organization and LMA is in good hands with Harry leading. I’m looking forward to the great things that are ahead of us this year.”

After serving two years in the United States Army, Lewis returned to Rayville and worked in the field of education for 29 years. During his career in education, Harry Lewis was employed as a teacher, head basketball coach, assistant principal, and principal of Rayville High School - a position he held until retirement.

He was elected to the Rayville Town Council and served for four terms. Lewis was recently re-elected as Mayor and is now in his fifth term.

Harry Lewis has served as LMA District C Vice-President, as well as Second Vice-President and First Vice-President.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as president of this great organization. I fully realize that I am standing on the shoulders of Mayor Lawrence Henagan and past presidents who preceded me,” said Lewis. “I look forward to partnering with our first vice president, Mayor Jimmy Williams; and our newly elected second vice president, Mayor Michael Chauffe. Additionally, I am eager to serve with Executive Director, John Gallagher and his staff. They truly handle the affairs of LMA with passion and expertise. I will work diligently and faithfully with other leaders, stakeholders and LMA members, to deliver the very best resources and services to our municipalities.”