Rayville to mark breast cancer awareness month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A Rayville Community Breast Health Awareness program <>will be presented by Project Pink and Rayville Community Churches from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton High School Alumni Center located at 103 Cotton St., Rayville.

Contacts are survivors Mary James Neustadter (334-0345), Annie R. Stewart-Staten (235-0668) and missionary Deanna Corbett (355- 5252). Call 878-6459 for free 3D Mammography vouchers.

Women are urged to take charge of their health by performing a monthly breast self-examination and having a clinical breast examination starting at age 20 and an annual mammogram starting at age 40. You should begin even younger if you have a history of cancer in your family.

Breast cancer is the most common frequently diagnosed cancer among African American women. The incidence rate is higher among younger African Americans under the age of 40 than among white women.

Men can get breast cancer and may be at risk. The symptoms are the same as women. Look and feel your pectoral wall for any changes.

Remember: Early detection is the best detection