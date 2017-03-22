Rayville, Mangham lead all district basketball team

The Louisiana State High School Sports Association has announced the all district teams for District 2-2A basketball.

Rayville High School senior Micaela Wilson leads the girls’ team as Most Valuable Player along with Rayville’s Jokeirra Sneed as Coach of the Year.

First team members include Wilson and sophomore Racie Dallas of Mangham.

Second team members are sophomores Janiya Colvin and T’Aira Haynes of Mangham and freshman Jalexis Kelly and sophomores T’Kira Fuller and Mykia Wilson of Rayville

Honorable mentions go to Tashunna Neal of Rayville and Charity Keys and Cassidy Case of Mangham.

Rayville High School senior Michael Williams was named MVP of the boys’ all district team and Rayville’s Damon West was named as coach of the year.

In addition to Williams, all district first team members included junior Jimmie Criff of Mangham and sophomore Mylik Wilson of Rayville.

Second team members included sophomores JaMichael Wilson of Rayville and JaMarkus Wilson of Rayville.

Honorable mentions went to junior Rashad Naylor of Rayville and juniors Joe Colvin, Brandon Haynes and Donovan Haynes of Mangham.