Rayville man killed in one-vehicle crash

A fatal crash took the life of a Rayville man Jan. 2.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on McGowan Road west of Louisiana Highway 855 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2. This crash killed 28-year-old Curtis Cox of Rayville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by Cox, was traveling westbound on McGowan Road. For reasons still under investigation, Cox’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Cox, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated one fatal crashes resulting in one death.