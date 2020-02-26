Rayville man dies in two-vehicle accident

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash which claimed the life of a Rayville man on Interstate 20, just west of Delhi just before 9:15 a.m. Feb. 26.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by 38-year-old James Haring III, was traveling east on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima rear-ended an 18-wheeler that was also traveling east in the outside lane. Haring, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night. In 2020, Troop F has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths.