Rayville man convicted on murder charge

District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced that Monteco K. Frost has been convicted of first degree murder and sixth other charges by a Richland Parish jury.

Frost was charged with the shooting death of Keric Whitfield which occured shortly before 11 p.m. May 12, 2017. Whitfield was found lying on Linda St. in Rayville suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Frost, Joshua Chisley, Quincy Hardiman, Rontarrious Jackson and Brandon Jackson were arrested and charged with crimes related to the burglary at 110 Ruth St. and in the death of Keric Whitfield.

All four of the other suspects testified that Frost had given the order to kill Whitfield, Lancaster said.

Jury selection began Monday and Frost’s trial ended last Thursday with the six-man, six-woman jury handing in a unanimous guilty verdict.

Frost was convicted of seven charges including first degree murder of Whitfield, three counts of attempted first degree murder for the residents of the house at Ruth Street, criminal conspiracy to commit first degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary.

Jude Steve Dean heard the case in Fifth District Court with Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler prosecuting. Frost was defended by Keith Whiddon and John Ellis.

“I would like to thank the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for a great job in investigation the case and presenting such solid evidence to the district attorney’s office,” Lancaster said. “I would also like to thank the court and especially assistant district attorney Doug Wheeler for his job in presenting the case.”