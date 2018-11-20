Rayville Kiwanis Club Christmas parade slated

The Rayville Kiwanis Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 1 and will assemble at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot on Louisa Street.

First, second and third cash prizes will be awarded for the best top three floats entered in the parade. Marching groups, schools and churches are urged to participate in making this year’s parade one of the best ever. Aycock Award Winner Charles Darnell was selected as the Grand Marshall.

The parade will take the same route as last year according to Lee Thomason, president of the Kiwanis Club. It will begin at the First Baptist Parking lot and go North of Louisa though the downtown area and return South on Julia Street to the point of beginning. All entries are welcome and requested to assemble at the parking lot early. The parade will roll at 10 a.m. under direction of Timmie Ray Thames.

The public is invited to line the parade route and help celebrate the holidays and the kick off to the Christmas season. Santa may make a personal appearance this year. Watch for him.