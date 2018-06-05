Rayville High School seniors ready to face life after RHS

Rayville High School held its commencement ceremony May 17 in the Rayville Arts Center.

The commencement program opened with the posting of the colors by the Rayville High School JROTC, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by First Sergeant Calvin Sistrunk. The 84 graduates then marched down the aisle led by Valedictorian Haleigh Pittman and Salutatorian Katie Trisler.

Michaela Hutson, who thanked God for the people who through the years supported each one of the 2018 graduates, gave the invocation. Daizialyn Jenkins opened with a welcome to family and friends to share in a night the graduates had all been waiting for. Jenkins stated, “The Class of 2018 shared a remarkable journey that has united us as a class. It has been a privilege to witness the greatness and dedication of our senior class.”

Judy Johnson announced that the graduating class of 2018 earned a total of 396 dual enrollment credits through ULM and Delta and received a total of $1,055,632 in scholarships.

Charity Scott presented the theme, “The Hard Road Ahead” by Stephen Fatewright. Scott explained that the poem represented the journey that lies ahead for every graduate. It encourages them to be more attentive to the future because of the inevitable obstacles they must face along the way.

As a final thought, she stated, “The road will not be easy, and there will always be trials before us, but the heart, though fragile, will give us unbelievable strength to make the journey.”

Olivia Biddy began her speech with the lines, “Long it is, beware the traps, and the winds and bends.” She addressed her fellow graduates with these words, “After graduation, many of us will take different paths, lead different lives, but each of us will be faced with difficulties. We will make a life from the lessons we have been taught.” In closing, Biddy stated, “We have left our mark here at Rayville High School, but it doesn’t stop here. I challenge you to make an impact in the world and wherever life may take you, make footprints.”

Salutatorian Katie Trisler chose the lines, “Take care not to forget, the place you have reached so far, with each strengthening step you took.” She encouraged her classmates to never forget the moments they shared at Rayville High School. She stated, “I see the years that have made me who I am and the years that have prepared me for who I will become.” In closing, Trisler stated, “As we move forward to the next chapter of our lives, I pray you make the most out of every situation. Rayville High has taught me that time is precious, and each moment counts. Have faith and be kind. Have confidence in yourself and take pride in what you have accomplished. It is our lives now; make the most out of it.”

Caleb Adcox quoted the following lines from The Hard Road Ahead: “The road always gets harder, whether a storm brews or throws on the wind, to the next life.” To his classmates, Adcox stated, “While it does not seem like it, this was the easiest part of your lives. Now you are thrust into the real world and you must learn to develop a work ethic and care for yourselves. Now it is your turn to grow up, take responsibility, and follow your own path to success or failure.” He closed by congratulating the Class of 2018 for their success in making it this far.

Dustin Miller began his speech by explaining the belief that everything obtainable in life requires work and, many times, pain. He stated, “Many times pain can knock us down, kill our hope, and break us down inside; however, it can serve as motivation for us, build us up, and be the very reason we pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and carry on with our lives.” Miller quoted the line from the poem, “For the heart is a Fragile strength.” He explained that the human heart is a gift, the core of a person, and the core of our strength as a person. In closing, Miller stated, “With the strength we are given, we can essentially do anything. Everyone on this stage is an example not only to everyone around them, but to themselves as well, of what happens when one puts in the effort or makes the sacrifices needed for true greatness and success.”

The final speech for the night was given by Valedictorian Haleigh Pittman, who began her speech with “I stand here tonight in front of many people that are individual fragments of who I one day hope to become.” She reflected on those who have helped her along this journey as a student, and how she will begin a new journey on her path to further her education. She stated, “This is just another small accomplishment along the way to wherever each of us end up.” Pittman selected the following lines from The Hard Road Ahead: “Grow you shall, into the next world, that the hard road leads you to.” Pittman stated, “Everything we have endured is nothing compared to what is ahead of us. Does the road ever get easy? To the graduates, I leave this message tonight. Excel in everything you do. Give credit to others when it is earned and accept it humbly when it is offered to you. I hope you all have goals set for yourselves and that you are able to accomplish them. Good luck on the hard road ahead. Congratulations, Class of 2018.”

John Pippens Jr., proudly presented the Class of 2018. Principal Tommy Watson and Associate Principal Larry Wright awarded the diplomas to the graduates. Miss Michaela Hutson, who prayed for the Class of 2018 as they continue their life’s journey, gave the benediction. Hutson then led the tradition of the turning of the tassel and presented the graduating Class of 2018. The graduates then sang the Alma Mater followed by the recessional.