Rayville girls remain on a roll in basketball

After another tough pre-district schedule that left the Lady Hornets around five-hundred in the won-loss column, the ladies have hit their stride in district play, going undefeated in their first five district games.

They are trying to duplicate last season’s undefeated district play.

There are only two home games left to catch these girls playing, Ferriday Feb. 2 and Delhi Charter Feb. 9.

They have been winning these games in a comfortable fashion, though not as comfortable as the last one with General Trass of Lake Providence, 67-11.

Seniors Tashuynna Neal (13 points), Shamari Franklin (7) and Taleria Cowart (4) lead this sterling group. The high scorer for the game was T’Kira Fuller with 17, followed by Jelexius Kelly with 16 (that included four three-pointers).

Mykiya Wilson contributed 8 and Asonti Hunter added 2. Others playing were Edberly Minnieweather and Tamaya Miller.

These girls are playoff bound and would love your support by your attendance at the games.