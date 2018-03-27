Rayville, Delhi elect officials, renew taxes

Harry Lewis was re-elected as Rayville mayor and Delhi votes renewed two sales ataxes this weekend.

Lewis was elected mayor of Rayville by 58 percent with 342 votes. Morgan Moss Jr., received 219 votes for 37 percent and Cassius Clay Muhammad received 25 votes for four percent.

Rayville votes also elected five aldermen. Six people ran ofr the positions with the top five winning.

Timothy Tennant received 393 votes for 19.5 percent.

Valerie Allen got 360 votes for 17.9 percent.

Jerry Gordon got 352 votes for 17.5 percent.

Debra K. James got 347 votes for 17.25 percent.

Paula Buie Cumpton got 320 votes for 15.8 percent.

James Brakefield got 240 votes for 12 percent.

Delhi’s 1/2 cent sales tax renewal passed by 81 percent with 160 votes in favor of it and 38 votes against it.

The half cent sales tax will be used for constructing, paving, improving and maintaining streets, alleys, sidewalks and bridges; constructing, acquiring, extending, improving, and maintaining street lighting facilities, garbage collection, police department stations and equipment, public buildings, public parks and recreational and airport facilities; and purchasing and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings for any of the aforesaid public purposes.

The town’s once-cent tax renewal passed by 78 percent with 154 votes in favor of it and 43 against it.

The one cent sales tax will be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating streets, drainage and other capital facilities in the town.