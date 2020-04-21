Rayville Airport to receive $30,000 in federal funding

John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville will receive $30,000 in funding as part of federal efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced on Tuesday the disbursement of nearly $5 million for 5th District airports provided under the recently passed CARES Act as part of the coronavirus response.

“The air travel industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing policy of social distancing with flights down some 96 percent according to the TSA. Without financial support to help cover the shortfall, many airports would be forced to cease operations completely which would greatly increase the time required to begin serving the public once again,” said Abraham.

“These grants will help to maintain the health of this industry so that service can be quickly restarted once the crisis has subsided and we can get back to business as usual.”

Other airports in the 5th Congressional District to receive funding through the Airport Improvement Program are:

• Alexandria $2,266,472

• Bastrop $30,000

• Bogalusa $30,000

• Jena $20,000

• Jonesboro $20,000

• Jonesville $20,000

• Lake Providence $1,000

• Marksville $30,000

• Monroe $2,000,813

• Oak Grove $30,000

• Opelousas $30,000

• Pineville $30,000

• Ruston $69,000

• Tallulah $30,000

• Vidalia $30,000

• Winnfield $1,000

• Winnsboro $30,000