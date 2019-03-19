Quick action ends dog attack

Quick actions by neighbors saved a young woman from a dog attack in Delhi.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams said on March 2, his department received a call in reference to a dog attacking a young lady on Robinson Lane in Delhi. When Delhi Police Department officers arrived at the scene they found a 16-year-old female that had suffered dog bites to he lower extremities.

Officers talked to Quincy Butler and Robert McCoy Jr., who advised that Butler’s wife was outside and she heard the young lady yelling as the dog was attacking her. Butler and McCoy advised that the wife yelled for them to come outside and help the young lady. They then ran to the area where the dog was attacking the young lady and McCoy grabbed the dog and pulled it off her.

McCoy advised that the dog was attempting to bite him and Butler advised that he shot the dog to prevent the dog from attacking McCoy and himself.

Northeast Louisiana Ambulance transported the young lady to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

Chief Williams commends Butler and McCoy for their efforts in stopping the attack on this young lady.

“I truly believe if these gentlemen had not reacted as they did this situation would have been a lot worse,” Williams said.