Qualifying underway for party primaries

Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:06pm

Qualifying for the April 4 presidential primary election will be held from Jan. 8-11.

Candidates may qualify to run in the Democratic, Republican or independent party primaries.

Registered Democrats may qualify for the Democratic State Central Committee 19th representative office A and B and for the office of Democratic Parish Executive Committee member in Districts 1-9 and for five at-large positions.

Registered Republicans also qualify for the Republican State Central Committee 19th representative office A and B and for the office of Republican Parish Executive Committee member in Districts 1-9 and in five at-large positions.

The deadline to register to vote in the elections is March 4. 

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is March 31. 

The deadline to return mail in ballots is April 3. 

Early voting will be held March 21-28.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2020