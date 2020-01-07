Qualifying underway for party primaries
Qualifying for the April 4 presidential primary election will be held from Jan. 8-11.
Candidates may qualify to run in the Democratic, Republican or independent party primaries.
Registered Democrats may qualify for the Democratic State Central Committee 19th representative office A and B and for the office of Democratic Parish Executive Committee member in Districts 1-9 and for five at-large positions.
Registered Republicans also qualify for the Republican State Central Committee 19th representative office A and B and for the office of Republican Parish Executive Committee member in Districts 1-9 and in five at-large positions.
The deadline to register to vote in the elections is March 4.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is March 31.
The deadline to return mail in ballots is April 3.
Early voting will be held March 21-28.