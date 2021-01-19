Qualifying underway for March 20 elections

Qualifying ends Friday for the March 20 election.

Qualifying for the election began Jan. 20 and will continue until Jan. 22.

Items on the ballot include a special election for U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District, Police Juror District 1 and a property tax renewal for Hospital Service District No. 1-A.

The tax renewal would decide whether the Delhi Hospital should levy and collect a special tax of 7.90 mills which would bring in an estimated $774,958 annually for a period of ten for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities of the district.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Feb. 17 and Feb. 27 for registering using Geaux Vote online.

Mail ballots must be requested by March 16 and mail-in ballots must be returned by March 19.

Early voting will be held from March 6-13.