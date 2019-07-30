Qualifying slated for fall elections

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 elections will take place Aug. 6-8 in Richland Parish.

Local elections will include sheriff, clerk of court, assessor, coroner, police juror in districts 1 through 9, and justice of the peace in Ward 2.

Statewide offices will include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry and commissioner of insurance.

Regional elections will include BESE District 5, state senator in the 32nd and 34th senatorial districts and state representative 19th representative district.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Sept. 11. The Geaux Vote online registration deadline is Sept. 21. The deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar is Oct. 8.

Early voting will be from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.