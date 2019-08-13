Qualifying over for Oct. 12 ballot

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 elections was completed Thursday in Richland Parish.

Francis Thompson of Delhi and Katrina Jackson of Monroe both ran unopposed for their seats in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

In addition Lee Brown was unopposed for the position of assessor and Matthew Prine ran unopposed for coroner.

In the police jury elections, Elliot Colvin and Roy Wiggins both ran unopposed.

Candidates qualifying for governor are Ralph Abraham, Republican, of Archibald; Oscar Dantzler, Democrat, of Hammond; John Bel Edwards, Democrat, of Baton Rouge; Gary Landrieu, Independent, of Metairie; Patrick Landry, Republican, of New Orleans; Manuel Leach, Republican, of Natchitoches; M.V. Mendoza, Democrat, of Ponchatoula; and Eddie Rispone, Republican of Baton Rouge.

Candidates qualifying for lieutenant governor are Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans; Billy Nungesser, Republican, Belle Chasse; and Rao Uppu, Democrat, Praireville.

Candidates qualifying for secretary of state are Kyle Ardoin, Republican, of Baton Rouge; Gwen Collins-Greenup, Democrate, of Clinton; Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, of Metairie; and Amanda Smith, Republican, of Bastrop.

Candidates qualifying for attorney general are Ike Jackson, Democrat of Plaquemine; and Jeff Landry, Republican, of Broussard.

Candidates qualifying for treasurer are Derrick Edwards, Democrat, of Harvey; Teresa Kenny, no party of New Orleans; and John M. Schroder, Republican, of Baton Rouge.

Candidates qualifying for commissioner of agriculture and forestry are Marguerite Green, Democrat, New Orleans; Charlie Greer, Democrat, Natchez; Michael Strain, Republican, Covington; Peter Williams, Democrat, Baton Rouge; and Bradley Zaunbrecher, Republican, Egan.

Candidates qualifying for commissioner of insurance are James Donelon, Republican, Metairie; and Tim Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge.

Candidates qualifying for BESE District 5 are Stephen Chapman, Republican, Alexandria; and Ashley Ellis, Republican, Monroe.

Candidates qualifying for State Representative 32nd Representative District are Danny Cole, Democrat, of Jena; Judy Duhon, Democrat, of Olla; Steve May, Republican, of Columbia; and Glem Womack, Republican, of Harrisonburg.

The only candidate qualifying for State Senator 34th Senatorial District was Katrina R. Jackson, Democrat, of Monroe.

The only candidate qualifying for State Representative 19th Representative District was Francis Thompson, Democrat, of Delhi.

Candidates qualifying for sheriff are Perry Fleming, Independent, of Mangham; and Gary Gilley, Independent, of Mangham.

Candidates qualifying for clerk of court are Wayne Chapman, Republican, of Rayville; and Stacie Williamson, Republican, of Rayville.

The only candidate qualifying for assessor was incumbent Lee Brown, no party, of Rayville.

The only candidate qualifying for corner was Matthew Prine, Republican, of Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 1 are Steven Craig, Republican, of Delhi; and Dewanna Goodman, Independent, of Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 2 are Freddie Harris, Democrat, of Delhi; Stacy Hutchinson, Republican, of Delhi; and Patrick Stubblefield, Democrat, of Delhi.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 3 are Barbara Carroll, Independent, of Rayville; Joe Dorsey, Democrat, Rayville; Sharon Kelley-Gee, Democrat, Rayville; and Billy Matlock, Republican, Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 4 are Steve Adcock, Independent, Rayville; Phillip Hendrix, Republican, Rayville; Steve Lofton, Republican, Rayville; Guthrie Nielsen, Republican, Delhi; and Lee Rogers, Republican, Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 5 are Jesse Lively Jr., Republican, Rayville; and Paul Slayter, Republican, Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 6 are Johnny Jones, Independent, Rayville; and Althan Smith, Democrat, Rayville.

Candidates qualifying for Police Juror District 7 are Jerry Crawford, Democrat, Rayville; Cecil Reddick, Republican, Rayville; and Clay Russell, Republican, Mangham..

The only candidate qualifying for Police Juror District 8 was Elliot Colvin, Republican, Rayville.

The only candidate qualifying for Police Juror District 9 was Roy Wiggins Jr., Republican, Mangham.

Candidates qualifying for justice of the peace in Ward 2 are Brenda Reddick, Independent, of Rayville; and Kathy Toney, No Party, Rayville.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Sept. 11. The Geaux Vote online registration deadline is Sept. 21. The deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar is Oct. 8.

Early voting will be from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.