Qualifying ends for April presidential primaries

Qualifying has ended for the April 4 presidential primaries.

Candidates qualifying to seek the Democratic presidential nomination are Michael Bennet, Lakewood, CO; Michael R. Bloomberg, New York, NY; Cory Booker of Newark, NJ; Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, IN; John K. Delaney, Bethesda, MD; Tulsi Gabbard, Kapolei, HI; Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN; Deval Patrick, Boston, MA; Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, Burlington, VT; Tom Steyer of San Francisco, CA; Elizabeth Warren, Boston; Robby Wells of Waynesboro, GA; and Andrew Yang, New York, NY.

Candidates qualifying to seek the Republican presidential nomination are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, San Diego, CA; Bob Eley of Vernon Hills, IL; Matthew John Matern; Manhattan Beach, CA; Donald J. Trump, Arlington, VA; and Bill Weld, Boston, MA.

Qualifying for DSCC Member 19th Representative District, Office “A” was Jennifer Tennant of Rayville.

Qualifying for DSCC Member 19th Representative District, Office “B” was Timothy Tennant of Rayville.

Qualifying for DPEC Member at Large were Larry Rancher of Delhi, Jennifer Tennant of Rayville and Timothy Tennant of Rayville.

Qualifying for RPEC Member at Large were Amy Crawford Gladney of Rayville and Sam Hesser of Delhi.