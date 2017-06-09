Public hearings to discuss road works

A series of public hearings will be held in accordance with LA R.S. 48:231 and conducted by the Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee.

The meeting for District 5 which includes Richland, East Carroll, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Union and West Carroll parishes will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at in the Monre City Hall Council Chambers at 400 Lea Joyner Expressway, Monroe.

Work currently scheduled in Richland Parish includes maintenance, upgrades and repairs on U.S. 425, installing a roundabout in Rayville, improving the I-20 interchange at Franklin Farms and work on Muddy Bayou and Boeuf River bridges.

Costs of all projects in Richland Parish are expected to be $143,644,978.

All interested persons are invited for the purpose of becoming fully acquainted with the proposed program and will be afforded an opportunity to express their views. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing.

Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the Hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the hearing:

Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee

C/O LA DOTD (SECTION 85)

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, La 70804-9245

Should anyone requiring special assistance due to a disability wish to participate in this public hearing, please contact LADOTD (Attn: Ms. Mary Elliott) by mail at the address above or by telephone at (225) 379-1218 at least five days prior to the date of the public hearing.