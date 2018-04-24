Property tax renewals fill Saturday’s ballot

Voters will go to the polls Saturday to decide the fate of three property tax renewals.

All three items on the ballot for the April 28 election are property tax renewals for the Town of Mangham.

The first proposition is the renewal of a 7.85 mills property tax for 10 years.

The millage would bring in an estimated $19,658 each year to be used for the purpose of maintaining the municipal general fund of the town.

The second proposition is the 10-year renewal of a 3.35 mills tax. The millage would bring in an estimated $8,389 per year for the purpose of paying a part of the cost of operating and maintaining the water plant, including the cost of repairs, improvements and additions to the plant.

The third proposition would renew for 10 years a 2.24 mills property tax for the town. This tax is expected to bring in $5,809 per year which will used for the purpose of maintaining streets, alleys, and related drainage in the Town of Mangham.