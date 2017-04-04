Property tax exemption for industries considered in Richland Parish

Scott Franklin is asking the Richland Parish Police Jury to consider a property tax exemption for new businesses which provide jobs for local residents.

“We could show that we’re the first parish in the state to be friendly to industry,” Franklin said.

The plan would offer a five-year property tax exemption for new businesses which create more than 100 permanent jobs. It could then be renewed for another five years if the company continues to support the local economy.

Franklin, who is president of the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce, said he would work on getting the legwork done to create the exemption at no cost to the tax payers and would try to address any issues the jury might have during the creation phase.

Juror Steve Craig said his main problem with the proposal was that it needed some kind of assurance that the business would actually benefit parish residents.

“We go in and build roads and drainage and then they hire 100 people from Ouachita Parish and we go in the hole,” Craig said.

Franklin noted that would be one of the things looked at in crafting the proposal.

Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance CEO Tana Trichell said she believed the measure would be a good idea but warned against making it contingent upon hiring only Richland Parish residents because potential employers don’t like being restricted in who they can hire.

“People want to hire the best employees they can get,” she said.

She added that plans are already underway to use programs such as the Work Ready Academy to work with parish schools to provide a career path for people interested in industrial arts.

“Our goal is to provide 1,200 qualified graduates with the skills employers want,” she said. “We feel like lifting our workforce is the answer.”

Trichell added NELEA is also in the process of helping the chamber to seek development ready designations for the Rayville and Delhi areas which will help to attract new industries to the parish.

The group is also working to promote tourism by creating links between area attractions.