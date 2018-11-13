Professionals join forces to make parish more safe

About 250 fourth and fifth graders from across the parish participated in the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Safety Day Oct. 31

The day was sponsored by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and hosted by the Richland Parish LSU AgCenter Office.

Held at the Livestock Show Grounds in Delhi, this field trip provided the students with a fun and interactive education experience about a variety of safety topics. The students rotated through sessions covering topics such as boating, fire, chemical look-a-likes, food, water, sun, handwashing, and firearm safety.

Richland Extension Agent, Joanna Strong, said the idea for the day came about several years ago.

“Richland Parish experienced a terrible tragedy where a fourth grader was drowned while fishing. It is hard to understand why a child participating in a wholesome activity could lose his life. Knowledge is the key to preventing another such tragedy. Safety Day strives to teach youth to be safe around water and in other situations that could be potentially dangerous.”

“Every year in Louisiana, an average of 109 children die from injuries that are considered preventable. This is unacceptable,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. “I am proud to sponsor this Safety Day to better educate our youth about some of the dangers involved in everyday activities and to show them a safe way to participate in these activities.”

Students received take home bags filled with safety information and cool trinkets that will remind them to think safety first. “Another goal of the program is to spread the safety message to parents and siblings” says Strong “and hopefully make us all safer.”

The event could not have taken place without the assistance of collaborating organizations such as the Delhi Fire Department, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Northeast Ambulance Service, the Pilot Club of Delhi and the US Army Corp of Engineers.