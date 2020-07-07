Presidential preference primary set for July 11

The presidential preference primary will be held July 11 and polls will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As a reminder, Louisiana law requires a picture identification card to vote at the polling place. This can include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card or other generally recognized picture identification card including a U.S. military ID card that contains your name and picture.

If you do not have a picture ID card, you may be asked to sign a voter identification affidavit.

Items on the ballot in Richland Parish include the nomination for the Democratic and Republican party nominees and a tax renewal for the Delhi Hospital.

Running for the Democratic party presidential nomination are Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Steve Burke, “Pete” Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, “Tom” Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, “Robby” Wells and Andrew Yang.

Running for the Republican party presidential nomination are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, “Bob” Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.

Hospital Service District No. 1-A will seek the renewal of a 10.47 mills property tax for 10 years.

The tax renewal would allow the Delhi hospital to continue to collect a special tax of 10.47 mills on all property subject to taxation in the district.

This represents a 2.57 mills increase over the 7.900 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010.

The property tax is estimated to bring in $822,697.68 per year for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities of the district, including the purchase of equipment.