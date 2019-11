The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Triad will sponsor the 2019 Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfasts.

The prayer breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Rayville Civic Center and at 8 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Delhi Civic Center.

All Richland Parish seniors, 60 and over, are invited to come and pray for the community, enjoy the fellowship, have breakfast and enter to win door prizes.