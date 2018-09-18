POW/MIA service slated

The American Legion Tommie Cook Post #122 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Christian-Phillips Post #3375 will hold its Annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony for Richland Parish at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

It will be held in the Rayville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 905 Louisa St.

America’s 83,000 soldiers missing in action include: more than 73,600 from WWII, 7,900 from Korea, 1,650 from the Vietnam War, 126 from the Cold War and 11 from our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Please, contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives to remind them to keep the pressure on the Department of Defense until we can account for every missing American comrade.