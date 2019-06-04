Poverty Point plans summer activities

Poverty Point World Heritage Site will be holding some special weekday activities this summer.

If you are looking for activities for the kids, or just taking a road trip, we have some great options for you. All ages are welcome to participate!

The June schedule includes:

• June 12, 3–4:30 p.m.: Prehistoric Pottery Demonstration.

• June 13, 9:30 a.m.: Ranger Guided Hike.

• June 20, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Atlatl Demonstration.

• June 21, 10 – 11:30 a.m.: Sock Moccasin Making.

• June 27, Noon – 2 p.m.: Prehistoric Pottery Demonstration.

• June 28, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Sock Moccasin Making.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 926-5492 or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.