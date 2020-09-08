Political Announcement

Leo Lyle is running for re-election to the office of constable in Richland Parish Ward 2.

The following is his official announcement.

I’ve been a lifelong resident of Richland Parish and retired from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department after 28 years of service. I have served as constable in Ward 2 for six years.

I appreciate being able to work well with the other officials and the public over the past six years as constable.

My wife, Carolyn, and I have been married for 37 years. We attend Bethal Baptist Church.

I appreciate your support in the Nov. 3 election.