Political Announcement

Stella Sorey is running for the office of constable in Ward 2.

The following is her official announcement:

I am Stella Sorey, and I am announcing my candidacy for Constable Ward 2 Richland Parish.

My parents are Gordon and Vicki Sorey, my mother is Donna Sorey. I have been raised here in Richland parish and I am asking for your vote and support in the upcoming election.

Election Day is Nov. 3 Early voting will start Oct. 20 and end Oct. 27.

I will serve the people of Ward 2 with courtesy, honesty and dedication, respecting all that I come in contact with.

Given the current situation of COVID still taking place, it will be difficult to see everyone. Therefore I humbly ask for your vote to elect me, Stella Sorey, as your constable.