Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 19-26.

• Sammie Combs, 38; 2107 East Pack Drive, Arlington, TX; resisting arrest by flight and improper lane usage.

• Adreanna Kendrick, 22; 224 Reinhart Drive, Apt 28, Parsons, KS; disturbing the peace (general), child endangerment and simple criminal damage to property.

• Lyndell Washington, 48; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; shoplifting (two counts).

• Donna Camp, 50; 483 Hwy 584, Rayville; theft Less than $300.

• Robert Waller, 31; 20 Montgomery Road, Rayville; simple battery and resisting arrest by flight.

• Calvin Dean, 32; 304 Merrick St., Rayville; simple battery (three counts) and resisting arrest by flight.

• Mark Coleman, 52; 1715 Oak St., Winnsboro; disturbing the peace (general).

• LaTerrance Fairley, 32; 300 Claire St., Monroe; simple battery.

• John Denault, 22; 467 Overland Stage Road, Rayville; failure to appear for general speed law.

• Khadijah Kelly, 20; 101 Massey K. Drive, Rayville; damage to property less than $100 and simple criminal trespassing.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of seven traffic citations this week. That number includes two for speeding and one each for careless operation, careless operation with an accident, expired license plate, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license in possession.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that the Rayville Police Department has a zero tolerance policy concerning acts of violence, including fighting.

“If you engage in an act of violence, you will be arrested whether or not you are at the scene when the officer arrives to investigate,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that one of his primary objectives is now and has always been to maintain the peace and safety of the streets of Rayville for all citizens. Chief Robinson also advised that there is never a good reason to resort to physical violence to resolve a dispute.

“If you find yourself in a situation that could deteriorate into physical violence, the best solution at that time is either to walk away or to call for law enforcement assistance,” he said.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists of the importance of keeping their vehicle documentation up-to-date.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation,” he said.

Chief Robinson also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.