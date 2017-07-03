Police jury digs deeper into idea of tax election

The Richland Parish Police Jury agreed to continue studying the possibility of putting a new tax election on the ballot in November.

In addition to 10-year millage renewals for the Richland Parish Health Unit and the Richland Parish Library, jurors are considering letting voters decide the fate of an additional tax measure which could support the Richland Volunteer Council on Aging, the LSU AgCenter and parish fire departments.

Or not.

“I’m not in favor of any new taxes under these economic conditions,” police juror Steve Craig said, adding that he had concerns about the COA’s finances and management, fire departments already had funding mechanisms in place which needed to be fine tuned and the LSU AgCenter seemed to be adequately funded already and hadn’t requested a tax.

Juror Patrick Stubblefield argued the issue should be put on the ballot and left up to the people.

“I think we should leave it up to the people,” Stubblefield said. “If they want it, they can vote for it and if they don’t want it, the can vote against it.”

Juror Elliot Colvin argued more information was needed before anything could be done. He wanted to see definite facts about what type of tax, how much it would bring in, how the money would be divided and how it would be used.

“It’s not fair to put up a tax and put money in an account that’s not needed,” he said.

Attorney William Boles Jr., who advises the jury on tax elections, offered to set up a meeting with another consultant who specializes in determining the kind of facts and figures Colvin was seeking. The service, Boles said, is normally free.

Jurors voted to set up the meeting and invite representatives from the health unit, library, COA and other affected agencies to attend. After this meeting, jurors plan to go over the information at their April 3 meeting and determine whether or not to go forward with plans to put the tax on the ballot.

Currently, COA director Beth Whatley feels the COA is in need of funding to continue operations. Teresa Broussard of the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs attended the meeting and verified that the COA’s budget for 2017 is down about $30,000 from 2016 due to a decrease in local donations. Broussard said state and federal funding will remain the same in 2017 as in 2016 but she wasn’t sure what cuts had been made prior to 2016.

Whatley said the biggest budget cut she’s faced is that the amount the COA is reimbursed for meals has been slashed to $1.09 when the meals cost $3.55 each.

COA board president Freddie Whitten also addressed the jury, asking them to support the COA.

“People are supposed to work together to build the parish up, not tear it down,” he said.