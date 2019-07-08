Police gain parking lot during cleanup program

Rayville will be getting a cleaner look thanks to a $20,000 Louisiana Government Assistance Grant.

“We were able to get this grant and we’re going to use it for our demolition program,” Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis said.

The town will use the money to tear down vacant buildings throughout Rayville and clean up the lots.

“This is something we are able to do through a grant without it costing the taxpayers a cent,” Lewis said.

The town demolishes houses which have been abandoned by their owners and cleans up the lots in an effort to enhance both the appearance and the safety of the Town of Rayville.

Town crews are currently demolishing the old veterinarian supply building next to the Rayville Police Department.

“The owners donated the building to the town and we’ve decided to demolish the old building and create a parking lot for the police department,” Lewis said.