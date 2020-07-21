Police chief urges caution during current heat wave

Rayville Police Chief Willie L. Robinson Sr. would like to remind people to take care of themselves and their animals during the current heat wave.

“Remember, that when the heat index is above 105 degrees, we are in a heat advisory,” he said. “This means that the high temperatures along with the high humidity can pose a threat to human life through conditions such as heat stroke. Be mindful of this when you and others are out in this heat.”

The chief urges people to know the symptoms of a heat stroke. The symptoms of heat stroke are a body temperature of 104 or or higher obtained using a rectal thermometer, altered mental state such as confusion, agitation, irritability, disorientation, delirium, altered behavior such as slurred speech, staggering, seizures, coma, alteration in sweat leading to dry skin, headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea and/or vomiting, flushed or reddened skin, rapid or fast breathing and heart and muscle weakness and/or cramps.

“Also, make sure to keep a check on any animals and livestock that your may have,” Robinson said. “The high temperatures affect them just as it effects humans. If you have outside animals or livestock be sure to have an adequate supply of fresh clean water available for them. In this heat, should you not have adequate water for your animals and livestock you can and will be charged with cruelty to animals.

The chief urges people make sure to keep a check on their animals and should they see any signs of heat stroke, seek veterinary advice.