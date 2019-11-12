Plans underway for Stockshow Pageant

It’s time for the 2020 Miss Louisiana Stockshow Scholarship Pageant.

The deadline for entering the pageant is Dec. 20.

“We are so excited about the pageant being in a bigger place with so much more room for everyone,” pageant director Shelley Godard said. “This pageant has been a tradition in northeast Louisiana for years to young ladies in state of Louisiana.”

The pageant will be split up into two groups to better assist with the length of the pageant. The competition will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Rayville Arts Center.

The Outstanding Teen and Miss will compete at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Rayville Arts Center.

Entry Fee $50 (cash, check, or PayPal) is non-refundable. Entry fees do not include any admission tickets. Tickets will be reserved seating for $5 each for the 10 a.m. pageant and $10 each for the 6 p.m. pageant.

There will be a photogenic competition for $5 per photo but the photos must be mailed in by the entry deadline, and will not be accepted the day of the competition.

Mail all entries to: Shelley Godard, 167 McHand Drive Delhi, LA 71232, Paypal or email sjshelleyjohnson@gmail.com or call 318-334-2777.

Competition will include the divisions: Baby Miss (0-11 months), Tiny Miss (12-24 months), Little Darling (2 years), Darling (3 years), Little Miss (4 years), Petite Miss (5-6 years), Duchess (7-9 years), Princess (10-12 years) Junior Teen (13-15 years) and Teen (16-17 years).

The Outstanding Teen entry fee will be $75.

While there is NO Entry fee for the Miss Division (18-25), entrants must pay $100 for Children’s Miracle Network. A cash scholarship will be given to the Miss Stockshow 2020 Queens which is donated by the Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Board.

The Miss Stockshow winner will receive a minimum $1,000 cash scholarship, an official Miss America local crown, an official Miss America local sash and the entry fee for the Miss Louisiana pageant.

Miss Outstanding Teen will receive a $100 cash scholarship, an official Miss America Outstanding Teen local crown, an official Miss America Outstanding Teenlocal sash and the entry fee for the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen pageant.

All queens will ride in the Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Parade which will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020.