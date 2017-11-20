Parish voters help decide fate of issues

Richland Parish voters helped elect a new state treasurer and passed two police jury tax renewals over the weekend by taking part in Saturday’s voting.

In the race between Derrick Edwards and John Schroder for state treasurer, Richland Parish voters supported Schroder by 73 percent with 840 votes to 317 for Edwards. Schroder won the election by 56 percent of the statewide vote with 208,118 votes to Edwards’ 165,269.

Richland Parish voters also overwhelmingly supported renewing both police jury taxes.

The 1.25 mills property tax renewal for the health unit passed y a 63-percent margin with 718 voters for it and 422 against.

The tax is expected to raise $234,167 per year for the purposes of maintaining, operating, improving and supporting the public health unit.

The 4.75 mills tax for the library passed by 66 percent with 752 votes for it and 385 against.

It is expected to bring in an estimated $1,334,960 per year for the purpose of operation and maintenance of the Richland Parish Library System.