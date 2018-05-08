Parish teams finish well at state meet

Richland Parish students did well this weekend at the LHSAA All State track and field meet at the Bernie Moore Track on the LSU campus.

In the girls 4x100 meter relay, Delhi’s team of A’Shante May, Le’Shenae Stubblefeild, Tiarra Pruitt and Tyja Washington took first place.

In the girls 4x200 meter relay, Delhi’s team of A’Shante May, Tyja Washington, Tiarra Pruitt and Le’Shenae Stubblefeild took third place with a time of 1:37.91.

Delhi’s Le’Shenae Stubblefield took first place in the girl’s high jump.

In the girls 100 Meter dash, Rayville Edberly Minniweather took seventh place and Delhi Charter School’s Destiny Hargrave took eighth place.

In the girls 200 Meter dash, Rayville’s Jalexis Kelly took seventh place.

In the girls 400 Meter dash, Mangham’s Janiya Colvin took fourth place and Mangham’s T’Aira Haynes took ninth place.

In the girls 800 Meter run, Delhi Charter’s Anna Raley took seventh place.

In the girls 300 Meter hurdles, Niya James took seventh place.

In the girls 4x100 meter relay, the Rayville girls team of Aaliyah Harper, Jasmine Reynolds, Jalexis Kelly and Edberly Minniweather took seventh place.

In the girls 4x200 meter relay, the Rayville girls team of Aaliyah Harper, Jasmine Reynolds, Ja’lexis Kelly and Edberly Minniweather took third place. Meanwhile, Mangham’s team of Latoya Johnson, Janiya Colvin, Niya James and T’Aira Haynes took fifth place.

In the girls 4x400 meter relay, the Mangham girls team of T’Aira Haynes, Broderica Hicks, Niya James and Janiya Colvin took seventh place and Delhi Charter’s Amiya Ewell, Aryssa Steele, Anna Raley and Joniah Brown.

In the girl’s high jump, Mangham’s T’Aira Haynes took third place.

In the girls pole vault, Megan Holloway of Delhi Charter School took sixth place.

In the girls long jump, Megan Holloway of Delhi Charter took seventh place and Broderica Hicks of Mangham took eighth place.

In the girls triple jump, Manghams Broderica Hicks took eight place.

In the girl’s shot put, Delhi Charter’s Ashari Jones took fifth place.

In the girl’s discus throw, Delhi Charter’s Ashari Jones took third place.

In the boys 200 meter dash, Delhi’s Cameron McDowell took sixth place.

In the boys 800 meter run, Kolton Kelly of Delhi Charter School took fourth place.

In the boys 300 meter Mangham’s Tyler Haynes took seventh place.

In the boys 4x100 relay, the Delhi Charter team of James Thomas, Chester McDonald, Joshua Poland and J’Quan Polly took seventh place.

In the boys 4x400 relay, the Delhi Charter team of Kolton Kelly, J’Quan Polly, Azavier Stubblefield and bobby Benson took fifth place.

In the boys pole vault, Delhi Charter’s Terry David took eighth place.

In the boys long jump, Rayville’s Samuel Sledge took seventh place.

In the boys shot put, Azriel Campbell of Rayville took fifth place.

In the boys discus, Delhi Charter’s Jake Stansbury took fourth place.

In the boys javelin, James Powell of Rayville took fifth place.