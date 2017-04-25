Parish students working toward C4M credentials

Entergy and Louisiana Delta Community College have partnered to provide a Summer C4M Institute for Richland Parish high school students.

A total of 22 students have been selected to attend classes from June 5 to July 13. Classes will be held four days a week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The purpose of the Summer Institute is to enable students to become a Certified Manufacturing Specialist.

The C4M curriculum teaches the foundational skills and knowledge required in the fields of construction, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and other high-wage, high-demand careers.

In addition to the C4M credentials that the students earn, they will also obtain the following certifications: OSHA 10, WorkKeys, NCCER Core, CPR and Forklift driver. Entergy, Louisiana Delta Community College and the Richland Parish School Board are committed to preparing students to become competent, skilled employees.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Louisiana Fast Start, C4M specialists are needed in large numbers to fill the workforce positions in Northeast Louisiana.

Richland Parish thanks both Entergy and Louisiana Delta Community College for providing this unique opportunity for our students.