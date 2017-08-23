Parish students learn about healthy cooking

The LSU AgCenter held youth cooking camps during the month of July in Caldwell and Richland parishes.

The cooking camps or “C.H.E.F. Camp”, which stands for Cooking Healthy Enjoyable Foods, is a multi-day, youth-centered nutrition program that encourages youth to learn the importance of eating well-balanced meals and snacks while participating in fun, hands-on cooking experiences and learning basic cooking skills.

The 2017 C.H.E.F. Camp for Richland Parish was held July 25-27 at the Rayville Civic Center.

Richland Parish LSU AgCenter staff members Brittney Seay, Fannie Coleman and Saundra Raines collaborated to carry out the camp, along with volunteer Etta Jones.

Twelve youth attended the three-day camp. Campers reviewed food safety in the kitchen, hand washing, played nutrition BINGO, learned some yoga poses, and participated in team-building activities. The campers prepared a number of recipes; some of the favorites were Toss-in-the-Kitchen Pizza, Vegetable Quiche, Kickin’ Chicken Strips and chocolate cake.

C.H.E.F. Campers from Richland parish were given bags filled with EFNEP sponsored resources to help them stay active and continue their cooking adventures at home. Items included oven mitts, cutting boards, insulated lunch totes and jump ropes. The youth had a blast learning how to cook during the camps and they plan to use their newfound kitchen skills in the upcoming year!

For more information about health and nutrition, feel free to call the Richland Parish Extension Office at 728-7014 or stop by the office on 702 Madeline St, behind the Courthouse in Rayville.