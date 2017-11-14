Parish school grades released

Richland Parish received a District Letter Grade of C with an annual District Performance Score of 70.8 on Nov. 7 when the Louisiana Department of Education released 2017 Performance Scores and Letter Grades.

Leading the district again this year was Mangham Elementary School with a score of 98.3/B with Mangham High School close behind with a score of 97.7/B.

Special recognition goes to Delhi High School and Rayville Junior High School for increasing their score a letter grade.

Schools in Richland Parish also received performance scores for the 2016-2017 school year with 7 of 11 schools showing increases.

Superintendent Sheldon Jones said, “Our district experienced a unique set of challenges to begin the 2016-2017 school year. Eight of eleven schools experienced the impact of changes to either attendance zones or grade configurations. The changes created unforeseen challenges to educating our students. Despite these challenges, more schools earned progress points which reflect improvement in student performance from the previous year. We are encouraged that Richland Parish maintained its previous letter grade for District Performance Score. We credit the efforts of our students, parents, educators, and greater school community for improving many of our School Performance Scores. The Richland Parish School Board remains committed to meeting the challenges of changes to public education.”

Richland Parish received an over all grade of 70.8/C.

Scores for individual schools are: Delhi High School, 71.8/C; Delhi Middle School, 48.2/D; Delhi Elementary School, 37.7/F; Holly Ridge Elementary School, 49.8/D; Mangham Elementary School, 98.3/B; Mangham High School, 97.7/B; Mangham Junior High School, 67.4/C; Rayville High School, 78.4/C; Rayville Junior High School, 50.5/D; Rayville Elementary School, 40.5/F and Start Elementary School, 71.5 /C.