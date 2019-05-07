ORLRS prepares for anniversary, wreathes event

The executive committee and staff of the Original Rhymes Library Restoration Society have been busy preparing for the 30th annual meeting and celebration of the organization of the ORLRS.

The meeting will be held in the Rhymes Memorial Building at 3 p.m. May 19.

In connection with the meeting, the society will be honoring Beth Haynes and Lilwin Norman. Haynes has served on the executive committee since the beginning in 1989. Norman has served as the organization’s treasurer for 25 of its 30 years and has chosen to relinquish her position. These ladies, along with the many who have served in the past, have been the very backbone of the various activities and projects of the “little library.”

Immediately following the meeting, there will be a time to visit and enjoy refreshments. Everyone is invited. ORLRS members and friends of the honorees are encouraged to come and be a part of this year’s celebration.

Wreaths Across America

Besides the excitement of the 30th anniversary celebration, the tireless executive committee has already launched its

membership drive and Wreaths Across America project for 2019.

Membership letters have gone out. Members and future members of the ORLRS are urged to mail their membership dues in to the ORLRS, P.O. Box 522, Rayville, LA 71269.

Visitors can drop off their memberships at the office on Louisa Street, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Two outstanding committee members deserve recognition for their recent service to the organization. Edwina Dillard-Greer was the first member to deliver her membership renewal for the year 2019-2020. She has been secretary to the group for numerous years. Having agreed to a third term as president, Louise Cater was all but dancing when she brought in the first Wreaths Across America sponsorship. Congratulations to both of these ladies for their service to the ORLRS and to their community.

This first business sponsorship from Richland State Bank will guarantee that ten American Heroes buried in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery will have wreaths for Christmas. Business and individual sponsors are needed to cover as many as possible of the 3100 veterans’ grave sites in Richland Parish alone, as well as the thousands of other sites throughout northeast Louisiana. Forms can be picked up in the office or can be obtained from any of the board of trustees.