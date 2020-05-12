Officials announce funding for Richland organizations

District 19 Representative Francis Thompson, along with District 34 Senator Katrina Jackson are pleased to announce grant funding awards for certain Richland Parish public entities.

The grants awarded for this year, are provided by the Louisiana Office of Community Development through the Louisiana Government Assistance Program.

The awards for this year include funding for the Richland Parish Police Jury for equipment for Mangham, Archibald/Alto, Holly Ridge, Start/Girard Fire Districts and River Road Water Works. Also receiving funding are the Town of Rayville for the purchase of maintenance equipment, The Town of Delhi for the purchase of police equipment, and the Town of Mangham for the purchase of maintenance equipment.

Thompson and Jackson would like to thank Governor John Bel Edwards for his commitment to continuing this funding and his emphasis on the investment in our rural communities.

“These grants are vital to our area and assist in the continued efforts to strengthen our small towns and communities,” Thompson said.

Thompson and Jackson are currently working in Baton Rouge during the 2020 Legislative Session set to adjourn on June 1st.