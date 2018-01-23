Officer training offered

Richland Parish Sheriff Garry Gilley sponsored a program from Tom Long’s Tactical Officers Survival School for local and out of state officers.

Long is a law enforcement officer with 33 years of service. He has been a firearms and tactical SWAT instructor for the past 28 years. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has thousands of hours of police training. He is a recognized law enforcement expert in police firearms, pursuits, policy and procedure in local state and federal court levels.

As part of an advanced teaching cadre or as an individual instructor, Long has taught thousands of military special forces personnel and federal, state and local laws enforcement officers from around the world.

Deputies from RPSO who attended were Alex Duchesne, Caleb Smith, Matthew Henderson, Jacob Mooney, John Thomas Searcy, Micah Duchesne, Josh Graham and Randy Franks. Officers from ULM and Gautier, Miss., also attended.