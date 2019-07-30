Officer suspended after Rayville PD office used in video

A police officer has been suspended for allowing the use of the Rayville Police Department in a rap video.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said he was made aware of the video at around 4 p.m. July 15.

“I was made aware of a video that had been shot live at the Rayville Police Department,” Robinson said. “At this point, I became very angry because no one has the authority to give anyone permission to do such a thing.”

The video for Franchize Q’s song “Bout the Money” features actors playing police officers, criminals and a stripper. The scene shot inside the department shows an actor portraying a prison warden talking to an inmate.

“I was able to access YouTube to view the video,” Robinson said. “It was determined that the video was shot on or about July 3 at approximately 6:53 p.m. while I was out of the office. I immediately called the officer in for questioning. He advised that he was approached by his friend about shooting a video outside the Rayville Police Department. He also acknowledged that he had cast a dark cloud over the department by allowing it to happen. The officer was placed on suspension for five days without pay.”

Robinson said he knew nothing about the video until it was brought to his attention by members of the community and took immediate action when he discovered it.

“I have approximately 40 years of law enforcement experience,” Robinson said. “Never in my day would I have allowed this to occur.”