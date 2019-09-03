Officer involved in rap video offers apologies

A former Rayville police officer has come forward to apologize for his part in the filming of an explicit rap video being shot at the police department in July.

Jerry Davis was terminated by Rayville’s board of aldermen following an executive session in August at the recommendation of Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson for allowing the rapper Franchize Q and a film crew to use the interior of the Rayville Police Department during the shooting of a video for the song “Bout the Money.”

Davis was originally suspended for five days without pay prior to his termination.

“Please accept my deepest apologies for my mistake in regard to the part of the video that was shot at the Rayville Police Department,” Davis said. “It was not my intention to create such an embarrassing situation for myself, my family, the Rayville Police Department or the Town of Rayville.”

Davis added that if there was any good that came from the situation it was that he had learned how to trust God more and ask for forgiveness.

“I have prayed these few weeks with a pure heart and I know God has forgiven me,” Davis said.

He added that he had waited before making a statement because he felt he needed to get things right with God before extending his apologies to the public.

“We all make mistakes,” he said. “No one is perfect but our Lord and Savior. We all fall short sometimes. It’s not how you fall, but what you do after you have fallen. I have taken the appropriate steps. I hope you, as citizens of the town of Rayville, will find it in your hearts to sincerely forgive me. Colossians 3:13 says, ‘Bearing with one another and if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.’ I pray that God continues to smile on the Town of Rayville.”