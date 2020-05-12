Oak Ridge man killed in two-vehicle accident

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. May 5, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on I-20 just east of Monroe which claimed the life of a man from Oak Ridge.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that prior to the crash a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by 65-year-old Johnny Ray Green, was traveling eastbound on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Green stopped the Camry in the outside lane of travel and exited the vehicle. After exiting the vehicle, the Camry along with Green were struck by a 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.