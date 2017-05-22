Oak Grove teenager dies in one-car accident

An Oak Grove teenager died earlier this week after the vehicle he was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 582 just west of Louisiana Highway 17 shortly after 1:30 p.m. May 19.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Jon McNeil of Oak Grove, was traveling east on LA Hwy 582.

The Corolla traveled across the center line where it began to rotate.

As it was rotating, the Corolla traveled off the road into a ditch and struck a large tree.

McNeil was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital with injuries. The front seat passenger, 14-year-old Dawton Beard of Oak Grove, was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Carroll Parish Coroner’s Office.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2017, Troop F has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths.