Oak Grove man killed in motorcycle accident in Forest

A two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, killed a man from Oak Grove on March 23.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 23, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 17 in the community of Forest.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 34-year-old Crystal Sherman of Oak Grove, was traveling south on LA 17 and attempted to make a left turn onto Center Street. As the driver of the Grand Prix was turning, she failed to yield to an oncoming 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 59-year-old Robert Vaughn of Oak Grove, that was traveling north on LA 17. The motorcycle struck the Grand Prix and Vaughn was ejected upon impact.

Vaughn, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Sherman, who was properly restrained, was not injured during the crash and was cited for failure to yield.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Motorcycle awareness license plates are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Please visit their website at www.expresslane.org for more information. Funds generated from the purchase of the plates will be used by the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign to increase awareness and promote/support training and education efforts for motorcyclists.

In 2017, Troop F has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths.