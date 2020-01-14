November jobless rate up half a percent

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish rose half a percent in November 2019, according to figures released this week by the Louisiana Works Commission.

The jobless rate for Richland Parish rose to 6.5 percent in November from 6 percent in October 2019. It was 5.3 percent in November 2018.

This translates into 533 people looking for work in Richland Parish in November 2019, up from 499 in October and 435 in November 2018.

Richland Parish’s workforce was 7,677 in November 2019, down from 7,753 in October and 7,764 in November 2018.

The November 2019 preliminary, seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Louisiana increased to 4.7 percent from the October revised rate of 4.5 percent. The national unemployment rate for November 2019 decreased to 3.5 percent from its October rate of 3.6 percent. Total unemployment in the state for November was 98,712. The state civilian labor force increased to 2,098,762 with a decrease in total employment to 2,000,050.

Total Nonfarm employment (1,993,400 jobs) gained 4,100 jobs over the month and added 9,000 jobs over the year. The average over-the-month movement from 2016 to 2018 for the month of November shows a loss of 900 jobs and the 2016-2018 over-the-year average movement for November is a loss of 3,200 jobs. Louisiana nonfarm employment has seen four consecutive over-the-year gains. The series has added jobs over the year in 21 of the last 24 months.

Private sector employment (1,667,800 jobs) employment gained 4,400 jobs over the month and added 10,900 jobs over the year. Total private employment has added jobs over-the-month in four of the last five months. Total private employment has added jobs over the year for 21 straight months.

Mining and Logging (35,900 jobs) added 200 over the month and gained 700 jobs over the year. This ends a streak of eight consecutive over-the-year losses.

Construction (139,200 jobs) lost 800 jobs over the month and lost 9,200 jobs over the year. The series has seen over-the-month losses in three straight months, and losses in 15 of the last 17. The series has seen 12 consecutive over-the-year losses.

Manufacturing (139,300 jobs) gained 1,300 jobs over the month and added 4,600 jobs over the year. The series has seen 19 straight over-the-year gains. Durable goods manufacturing (64,800 jobs) gained 900 jobs over the month and gained 1,300 jobs over the year. Non-durable goods manufacturing (74,500 jobs) gained 400 jobs over the month and added 3,300 jobs over the year.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (380,100 jobs) lost 700 jobs over the month but gained 1,700 jobs over the year. The series has lost jobs over the month in four of the last five months. The series has seen six consecutive over the year gains. Wholesale trade (69,200 jobs) added 100 jobs over the month and added 800 jobs over the year. Retail trade (226,400 jobs) lost 700 jobs over the month but added 1,600 jobs over the year. Retail trade has added jobs over the year for three consecutive months. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities (84,500 jobs) lost 100 jobs over the month and lost 700 jobs over the year.

Information (22,700 jobs) added 1,300 jobs over the month but lost 700 jobs over the year. The series has added jobs over the month in four of the last five months. The series has seen 11 consecutive over-the-year losses.

Financial Activities (90,700 jobs) gained 300 jobs over the month but lost 1,000 jobs over the year. The series has lost jobs over the year for nine consecutive months.

Professional and Business Services (216,700 jobs) gained 500 jobs over the month and added 3,600 jobs over the year. This is the highest employment level in series history. The series has added jobs over the year in 23 of the last 26 months. Professional, scientific, and technical services (90,500 jobs) gained 400 jobs over the month and added 2,600 jobs over the year. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (104,200 jobs) added 100 jobs over the month and added 2,000 jobs over the year.

Education and Health Services (327,200 jobs) gained 700 jobs over the month and added 7,000 jobs over the year. The series has added jobs over the year in 156 of the last 158 months. The educational services subsector (47,300 jobs) gained 300 jobs over the month but lost 500 jobs over the year. The healthcare and social assistance subsector (279,900 jobs) gained 400 jobs over the month and gained 7,500 jobs over the year. The subsector has not lost jobs over the year since September 2006.

Leisure and Hospitality (240,700 jobs) gained 1,800 jobs over the month and added 3,700 jobs over the year. This is highest level of employment in series history. The series has seen over-theyear gains in 29 of the last 30 months. Arts, entertainment, and recreation (27,700 jobs) lost 400 jobs over the month and lost 2,700 jobs over the year. Accommodation and food services (213,000 jobs) gained 2,200 jobs over the month and gained 6,400 jobs over the year.

Other Services (75,300 jobs) lost 200 jobs over the month but gained 500 jobs over the year. The series has seen over-the-year gains in 14 of the last 15 months.

Government (325,600 jobs) lost 300 jobs over the month and lost 1,900 jobs over the year. State government (88,400 jobs) lost 200 over the month but gained 500 jobs over the year. Local government (205,500 jobs) lost 200 jobs over the month and lost 2,500 jobs over the year.