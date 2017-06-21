Nominations now open for Aycock award

The Rayville Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for the Fourth Annual Sellers Aycock Jr., Service Award.

The award is presented each year to a man or woman in Richland Parish whose achievements, leadership and service have been accomplished for the benefit of the community.

The nominee does not have to be a member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club to be eligible but must be a resident of Richland Parish. The selection committee, chosen on a confidential basis, is comprised of distinguished citizens of the community.

The committee’s decision will be based on:

a. The nominee’s contributions to community progress during the years of the nominee’s leadership involvement.

b. Evidence of civic leadership ability.

c. Evidence of personal, professional or business standing in the community.

d. Total length of service to Richland Parish and community of residence.

e. Record of citizen volunteerism rising above that expected during the course of the individual’s career.

f. Evidence of an unselfish sense of community that puts the good of the city, the parish and the region above any personal interests of the individual.

All nominations must be received by the Rayville Kiwanis Club Aycock nomination committee by Sept. 15.

The winner will be announced at a special awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the First United Methodist Church in Rayville.